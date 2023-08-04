Urban Foraging Tour and Cider Tasting

This foraging tour and tasting hosted by forager, food writer and instructor April Thompson features ANXO, DC’s award winning cidery and the first in the nation’s capital since Prohibition. Before meeting the cidermakers and sample their wares, you will enjoy a short walk around the Brightwood neighborhood, where your instructor will introduce you to numerous wild edible plants and ways to prepare them.

Upon return to ANXO, you will meet the cidermaker and hear about their adventures foraging for ingredients in their special ciders (sold across the US and the UK), and learn more about the cider making process. Your ticket includes a welcome pour of a cider made from foraged fruit. You will also have the chance to purchase a la carte drinks and food items from the cidery’s extensive selection.

Your instructor will share more knowledge and experiences about foraging in and around the area as you nosh on wildcrafted goodies, and share resources for guests interested in continuing their knowledge of foraging and cooking with wild foods.