It’s a summer upcycle party! Give new life to your wardrobe and bring some well worn denim or any other textile goods that need an upgrade. It’s a walk in DIY experience with different stations set up both outside and inside the Relume shop to make your wildest upcycle dreams come true. Local upcyclers Sarah (@sarah.the.upcyclist), Lilly (@relume_co), and Evan (@ibrahime) will guide you through the DIY experience, lending their creative eyes and technical assistance.

Choose your adventure from any/all of the following — Patchwork, basic mending, fabric paint, and bedazzles.

No prior experience needed!

No tickets required, it’s walk-in only. Cost per station will differ and can be paid on site. RSVP preferred.