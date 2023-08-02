Thursday, August 17, 2023

Upcycle Crochet and Chill with The Cozy Experience

760 C St. SE, DC

Relume

$12

About This Event

The Cozy Experience will spend the first hour of the night teaching cutting techniques for creating your own yarn from discarded textiles before transitioning to a finger crochet workshop creating rugs, bowls, blankets, outfits, and more using these new skills.

All skill levels of crochet are welcome.

Materials will be available you can take home as much as you wish to keep your project going after the workshop ends.

You are also welcome to bring your own unwanted textiles things to execute your vision.

