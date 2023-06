Join Team DC and the Federal Triangles Soccer Club as we close out the summer with the United Night OUT. Tickets are only $30 each and include a unique Pride giveaway item and a fun pre-game party complete with music and entertainment.

Plans are underway to host a pre-game match called “Kicking Out Transphobia” which highlights trans and non-binary players and reinforces the message that All Are Welcome. More news on that as it develops!