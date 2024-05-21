Unique Eats and Eateries Dinner Party & Book Release

Please Bring Chips is hosting an evening of food and fun with local author JoAnn Hill in celebration of her newest book: Unique Eats and Eateries of Washington, DC! While her previous works Secret Washington DC and DC Scavenger uncover the hidden treasures and wonderful discoveries of the city, Hill’s latest release highlights the colorful culinary personality of the District. We welcome you all to experience the stories of Delicious DC first hand, featuring Chef Marcelle Afram of Shababi Chicken!

Each ticket includes a welcome beverage, three-course dinner, and a copy of Unique Eats and Eateries of Washington, DC. Tickets are also inclusive of tax and service charge.