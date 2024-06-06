Union Market Food Tour

Thursday, June 6th, 2024 @ 6:00:pm
Queer Art Salon Opening Reception
Playhaus by Disco Mary Collective
Union MarketMore details
Join DC author JoAnn Hill for a delicious adventure at Union Market where you’ll get to taste a variety of mouth-watering bites from the market vendors featured in her most recent book, Unique Eats and Eateries of Washington, DC. This in-person event is perfect for foodies looking to explore the vibrant culinary scene in the area. Tour stops and bites include: Bee J’s Cookies, Buffalo & Bergen, DC Dosa, Puddin’, and The District Fishwife.
InterestsFood + Drink
NeighborhoodNoMa
