Union Market Food Tour

Sunday, June 9, 2024

1309 5th St NE Washington, DC 20002 United States
NoMa

Union Market

Free

Join DC author JoAnn Hill for a delicious adventure at Union Market where you’ll get to taste a variety of mouth-watering bites from the market vendors featured in her most recent book, Unique Eats and Eateries of Washington, DC. This in-person event is perfect for foodies looking to explore the vibrant culinary scene in the area. Tour stops and bites include: Bee J’s Cookies, Buffalo & Bergen, DC Dosa, Puddin’, and The District Fishwife.

Sunday, June 9, 2024 03:00 pm

Union Market
