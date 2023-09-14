Friday, September 22, 2023

Underground Crossings: Kamaal Williams and Stephanie Yu

Welcome to Season 3 of the Washington Arts Ensemble! Join us for our opening night with London’s Kamaal Williams, renowned keyboardist, DJ, and record producer known for his blending of jazz fusion, funk, hip-hop and electronic dance music influences. Joining him will be Stephanie Yu, a Juilliard-trained violinist, DJ, and composer, who is well-known in Los Angeles’ vibrant music scene. Together, they will deliver an acoustic and improvisatory set on piano and violin, promising an exceptional musical experience in one of DC’s most vibrant art spaces.

Date

Friday, September 22, 2023 08:00 pm
Doors open at 7:30 pm

