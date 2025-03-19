Uncorked: D.C.

Fraylife+ Member Perk: Enter to Win a Free Pair of Early Admission Tickets Redemption Info

🍷⚾️ Join us for the 2nd annual Uncorked: DC at Nat’s Park on April 19th for a night of amazing wines and good times! Sip & swirl over 100 wines and bubblies from across the globe, enjoy favorite local food trucks, dance the night away to a perfectly curated mix by our DJ, and enjoy the amazing view overlooking this iconic field. Whether you’re an avid wine aficionado or a casual sipper, we have something you’ll love at Uncorked: DC! The first 100 people to use code ‘DCFray‘ will get $10 off.

🎟 There are three ticket types for this event. VIP ($110) has admission at 4pm and includes 4 full hours of tasting in all the main spaces plus exclusive access to the VIP lounge with even more premium wineries, seating and a commemorative take home glass. Early admission ($90) is also at 4pm and includes four full hours of tasting of the more than 50 incredible brands in all the main spaces. General admission ($75) is at 5pm and includes 3 hours of access and tasting of the more than 50 amazing brands in the main spaces. Every ticket includes all your wine tasting with food from the trucks sold separately.

Bring your friends and your thirst, and come get “Uncorked” with us at the Ballpark again this Spring!

This event is 21 and over only.

For more info go to www.uncorkedwinefestivals.com.

~No refunds.