UMD MURAL TOUR

Our mural tours are back! Join us for outdoor walking tours that bring the dynamic public art scene of Union Market District and NoMa to life. Led by local DC art curator Jason Bowers, these are immersive experiences where you’ll marvel at stunning murals and pop-up exhibitions that transform our neighborhoods into an open-air gallery and learn more about the local, national and international artists who use our streets as their canvas. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to explore one of the city’s most creative districts!

EVERY THURSDAY, FRIDAY + SATURDAY