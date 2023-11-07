Umbrella Art Fair is an annual art fair where the heartbeat of Washington, DC’s art scene, converges with the avant-garde talents of global artists and makers.

Umbrella is a declaration of artistic independence, a rebellion against the mundane, and a celebration of the daring. But more importantly, Umbrella is a space to provide economic opportunities for artists and creative entrepreneurs as a platform to showcase and sell their works.

Umbrella Art Fair 2023 is proudly partnered with EventsDC, EDENS and Union Market District, and is 100% free and open to the public. RSVP is strongly encouraged.

Get in early: All Fraylife members are invited to get an exclusive first viewing of Umbrella Art Fair’s Friends, Family + Collectors’ night on Thursday, November 16 from 7-10 p.m. before it opens to the public. Check your email for our Fraylife member offer from Tuesday, November 7 or contact us at [email protected] to claim your spot.

