Umbrella Art Fair is an annual art fair where the heartbeat of Washington, DC’s art scene, converges with the avant-garde talents of global artists and makers.
Umbrella is a declaration of artistic independence, a rebellion against the mundane, and a celebration of the daring. But more importantly, Umbrella is a space to provide economic opportunities for artists and creative entrepreneurs as a platform to showcase and sell their works.
Umbrella Art Fair 2023 is proudly partnered with EventsDC, EDENS and Union Market District, and is 100% free and open to the public. RSVP is strongly encouraged.
Get in early: All Fraylife members are invited to get an exclusive first viewing of Umbrella Art Fair’s Friends, Family + Collectors’ night on Thursday, November 16 from 7-10 p.m. before it opens to the public. Check your email for our Fraylife member offer from Tuesday, November 7 or contact us at [email protected] to claim your spot.
