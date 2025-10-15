WHERE THE HEARTBEAT OF WASHINGTON, DC’S ART SCENE CONVERGES WITH THE AVANT-GARDE TALENTS OF GLOBAL ARTISTS AND MAKERS.

Umbrella is a declaration of artistic independence, a rebellion against the mundane, and a celebration of the daring. But more importantly, Umbrella is a space to provide economic opportunities for artists and creative entrepreneurs as a platform to showcase and sell their works. Umbrella is free to attend and takes no participation fee or commission from exhibitors, with 100% of all sales going directly to exhibitors pockets.

Join us for three days of art and culture. Umbrella Art Fair 2025 will feature works by over 100 artists from the DMV and beyond.

Fair Hours: