Ugly Holiday Sweater Goat Yoga in Arlington

Join us for an hour of Ugly Holiday Sweater Goat Yoga!

The Goats will be wearing their holiday finery, and the human participants are invited to do the same!

We will practice in the lovely indoor community center at Faith Lutheran Church. Friendly goats from Walnut Creek Farm will roam among us while we enjoy our casual yoga practice, with plenty of time for goat cuddles and selfies. The goats are curious and interested in climbing and interacting with people. Children should be no younger than 10, comfortable with animals, and accompanied by an adult to attend.

PLEASE BYO Yoga mat. ALL individuals entering the studio MUST have a ticket, regardless of whether or not participating in the yoga class.