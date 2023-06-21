Sunday, July 9, 2023

UB40

1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA

Wolf Trap - Filene Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$33+

About This Event

Make sure your picnic includes a bottle of “red, red wine” for this show! UB40 celebrates 45 years of smooth reggae-pop sounds with a set jam-packed with fan favorites “Kingston Town,” “(I Can’t Help)
Falling In Love With You,” “Food For Thought,” and of course—“Red Red Wine.” Maxi Priest and Inner Circle kick off the evening.

Tags

EventsConcertArtistsLive performances

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, July 9, 2023 07:30 pm

Location

Wolf Trap - Filene Center
View Map