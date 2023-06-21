Thursday, June 29th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
How D.C. Moves: District Fray’s Summer Party
metrobar
Wolf Trap - Filene CenterMore details
Make sure your picnic includes a bottle of “red, red wine” for this show! UB40 celebrates 45 years of smooth reggae-pop sounds with a set jam-packed with fan favorites “Kingston Town,” “(I Can’t Help)
Falling In Love With You,” “Food For Thought,” and of course—“Red Red Wine.” Maxi Priest and Inner Circle kick off the evening.
InterestsEvents, Concert, Artists, Live performances
Share with friends