Thursday, June 8, 2023

Tysons Summer on the Plaza Event Series: Skate Night

1961 Chain Bridge Rd, McLean, VA 22102

Tysons Corner Center

Free

About This Event

Roll through Tysons Corner Center this summer on select nights to get your skate on with DC Fray and Tysons Corner. We’re bringing back the retro vibes during this free skate event as part of our Tysons Summer on the Plaza Event Series. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own skates as they will not be provided. Free to attend. RSVP now to take it to the rink this summer!



