If you consider yourself a pickler, this free pickleball tournament is sure to be a big dill. Join DC Fray and Tysons Corner on Saturday, July 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for this single elimination tournament as part of our Tysons Summer on the Plaza Event Series. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Play will be limited to two courts and 20 teams, so RSVP now to secure your spot!





