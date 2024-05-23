Tysons Corner Summer On the Plaza Ping Pong Tournament

Serve some moves and get in on the friendly competition for free at Tysons Corner’s Ping Pong Tournament as part of their Summer On the Plaza Event Series! Whether you could’ve been cast as a stunt double in Balls of Fury or are a table tennis newbie, this event is perfect for everyone. All ages + skill levels are welcome! RSVP now to secure your spot in this free day of family-friendly fun.

View the full event series: https://bit.ly/4awNlfm