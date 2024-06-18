Tysons Corner Summer On the Plaza Cornhole Tournaments

Toss some fun into your summer family nights with these Cornhole Tournaments on back to back Thursdays this July! Grab your bestie, your family, the kids, or come solo and get added to a team. Show off your bag skills and compete to win some exciting prizes from DC Fray + Tysons Corner. All ages welcome, free to attend! Simply RSVP now to reserve you + your team’s spot!

Check out the full calendar of Tysons Corner Summer On the Plaza events here.