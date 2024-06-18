Tysons Corner Summer On the Plaza Cornhole Tournaments

Official Fray Event

Thursday, July 18, 2024

Tysons Corner Summer On the Plaza Cornhole Tournaments

1961 Chain Bridge Rd, Tysons, VA 22182
Tysons Corner // McLean VA

Tysons Corner Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Toss some fun into your summer family nights with these Cornhole Tournaments on back to back Thursdays this July! Grab your bestie, your family, the kids, or come solo and get added to a team. Show off your bag skills and compete to win some exciting prizes from DC Fray + Tysons Corner. All ages welcome, free to attend! Simply RSVP now to reserve you + your team’s spot! 

Check out the full calendar of Tysons Corner Summer On the Plaza events here.

Tags

CornholeEventsFray events

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, July 18, 2024 05:00 pm

Location

Tysons Corner Center
View Map