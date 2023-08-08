Friday, August 11, 2023

Two Futures, Our Choice: An Immersive Experience for Multiple Senses

411 New York Ave. NE, DC
NoMa

Selina Union Market

Free

About This Event

The first ever Cozy Experience Event is one night only.

Inspired by the ecosystems we are creating with our consumption patterns paired with our complacency with the fossil fuel industry operating business as usual.

Textiles, largely a byproduct of petroleum, will be transformed into tactile spaces you can curl up in and enjoy some drippy animations by Emily Collins.

There will also be art, some for sale, by The Wired Mike, Likhith, and Rhythm bringing this night together.

This event is an invitation to reflect:

Where is “away” once I throw it there?
What would my life look like if I lived with every item I’ve ever bought?
Would I want this new [thing] if nobody else were to ever see it?

Date

Friday, August 11, 2023 08:00 pm

