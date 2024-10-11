Join us, for TWISTED BRUNCH , on November 3rd, at the Punch Bowl Social, for an INCOMPARABLE drag brunch experience. Doors open at 11AM. Showtime at 12PM. Hosted By The First Lady of the Pentagon and reigning Miss Gay Arlington 2024, Raven Samore. Our very special guest are Ervena Chloe and YaSean A Alexander. This is not your average brunch. We’re offering an entertainment experience you won’t find anywhere else. Not only will you have some of the best drag entertainment from across the DMV. We also provide bowling, karaoke, table games, ping pong, pool tables, darts, three floors of excitement, and a rooftop ready to be explored. All that’s missing, is you.