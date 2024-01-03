TwerkFit with Tylar: Fitness Made Fun

Grab your water, and get ready to shake your A$$!

Join our in-person TwerkFit class every Monday and Wednesday at 6:30 pm ET. During this hour, we will learn to reconnect with our bodies while enjoying our favorite trap, dancehall, and old-school songs.

Workshop Instructor: Tylar Gattis

Workshop Length: 1hr

Where: Revolve Wellness Studios Harlem Lane, Catonsville, MD, 21228

Our TwerkFit series is the perfect class to let loose while getting your workout in! Join us for an energetic and fun-filled fitness class that will make you sweat and leave you feeling empowered.

Our TwerkFit classes were created to show you not all fitness classes are boring, monotonous, or difficult. Our fitness classes are fun, and energetic, and will leave you feeling fit and empowered. It’s our class facilitators and instructor’s duty to create a space that is safe, inclusive, and judgment-free. Whether you’re a beginner or a twerk fitness pro, Tylar will guide you through the fitness routines and dances step-by-step.

So grab your friends, put on your workout gear, and get ready to unleash your inner twerk queen at TwerkFit with Tylar!