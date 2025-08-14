Tunes in the Triangle w/ Jahnel Daliya

You have landed on the site of soulful indie folk/rock artist Jahnel Daliya. An insomniac daydreamer with a passion for creating and performing which drives her to keep flooding your ears with heartfelt, energetic and melodically pleasing music that speaks to your inner voice and encourages you to find and embrace the spark within.

The Mount Vernon Triangle Community Summer Series. This is a rescheduled Free event from the rained out date in June. I’ll be playing a stripped down set from 6-7:30pm.