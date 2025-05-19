True Standard Distilling to Celebrate Grand Opening of Tasting Room in Downtown

True Standard Distilling is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new tasting room on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at the historic 10 N Carroll Street property in the heart of downtown Frederick.

Founded by husband-and-wife team Brian and Ashley Allen, True Standard Distilling is a celebration of craftsmanship and community, rooted in the rich heritage of Frederick, Maryland. Committed to producing exceptional small-batch spirits, True Standard Distilling is proud to introduce its flagship brand, Dangerous Summer. Crafted for both the intrepid explorer and the convivial host, Dangerous Summer reflects a balance of character, warmth, and versatility. This signature line features five distinctive expressions: Silver Rum, Classic Spiced Rum, Dark Rum, Silver Spiced Rum, and the richly aged Oxford Reserve.

“True Standard Distilling began as a dream scribbled on napkins and talked about over late-night conversations. Years later, after careful planning, persistence, and assembling an incredible team, that dream is finally a reality,” says Brian Allen, co-founder of True Standard Distilling. “The creation of True Standard Distilling has truly been a labor of love from the start.

We had the privilege of working alongside some of the region’s most skilled professionals— architects, builders, designers, and engineers— each playing a critical role in shaping a facility that reflects precision, craftsmanship, and innovation. Companies like Keller Construction, Bates Architecture, and ADTEK Engineers helped turn our vision into a reality, and their expertise is woven into every square foot of this space. Frederick has always had a strong sense of unity, and Ashley and I are proud to contribute to that tradition. This distillery isn’t just about spirits — it’s about building a place where people can come together, share stories, and create lasting memories. We’re honored to be part of this community and can’t wait for others to experience what we’ve built.”

Grand opening festivities will kick off on Thursday, May 29, at 1 p.m. with a ribbon cutting and barrel filling, giving guests an inside look at the distillation process and how True Standard Distilling’s house-made spirits are aged in oak barrels. Guests can enjoy food from Cousins Maine Lobster food truck and join the first of many guided distillery tours, which will run throughout the weekend. These tours give a hands-on look at the fermentation, distillation, and barrel-aging processes, ending with a tasting of the final product.

On Friday, May 30, festivities continue with a hands-on vodka and rum flavoring lab, led by True Standard Distilling’s head distiller, Kristian Nuslund. Participants will craft custom spirits using

all-natural, in-house extracts—from spices and fresh citrus to vanilla—and take home a bottle of their creation. Tickets are $25 per person. Guests can also enjoy classic dishes from the Traditional Authentic Mexican Food Truck and live music from Phil Neary until 8 p.m. On Saturday, guests are invited to start the day with a unique barrel room workout hosted by LifeCYCLE Fitness Studio at 10 a.m., followed by a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar. In the afternoon, guests can join a cocktail-making class for two ($80), where they’ll learn expert mixology techniques and create two cocktails. The experience includes using the Dangerous Summer Rum-branded True Standard shaker set to take home. Tickets can be purchased here.

Culinary offerings include a build-your-own charcuterie from Honey D Charcuterie, available for

purchase. The weekend concludes with Taste of the Tide, an evening featuring oysters, caviar, and spirit flights, and live piano music from The Eric Byrd Trio. To learn more about True Standard Distilling, house-made products, and distillery events, please visit https://www.truestandarddistilling.com/.

About True Standard Distilling: True Standard Distilling is a new-to-market distilling company. True Standard Distilling uses a traditional approach to distilling in 100% copper pot stills to create pure, simple, and extraordinary barrel-aged rum. To learn more about True Standard Distilling, visit https://www.truestandarddistilling.com/