Trivia Night September 2023

Test your knowledge during our outdoor trivia nights in River Mill Park! Play six rounds of brain busters for your chance to win a $100 gift card Grand Prize!

Bring your up to 8-person team, camp chairs or blankets for seating, and a packed picnic or other food items.

Time: Doors Open 6:00 pm | 6:30 pm Start

Where: River Mill Park, 458 Mill Street, Occoquan, VA 22125

Cost: $30 per team | Teams of 8 max – Register in advance or at the door

What to Bring: This is an outdoor event; wear weather appropriate clothing and bring chairs or blankets for seating.

Gate opens at 6:00. Trivia begins at 6:30. Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta will MC.

Food, drinks, adult beverages, and delicious treats are available for order right at your picnic circle, delivered directly to you and your trivia team by The Spot on Mill Street.

River Mill Park is located at 458 Mill Street. Parking is available on the street and in town lots. Refunds for individual Trivia Nights may be available if the event is cancelled due to health and safety reasons, including weather related concerns.