Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Trivia Night at La Cosecha!
1280 4th Street NE Washington, DC 20002 United States
About This Event
Think you have what it takes to be the trivia champion? Put your knowledge to the test at Trivia Night at La Cosecha! Gather your friends and form a team to compete in a night full of fun, laughter, and friendly competition. From pop culture to history, there’s something for everyone!
Hosted by BP Trivia, Peruvian Brothers and Serenata, this event is free to the public and seating is available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Food and drinks are available for purchase at all La Cosecha vendors.
