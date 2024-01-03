TravelsWithOllie: January Group Hike

Our first hike of the year will be a laid-back stroll around the grounds at dog-friendly Mount Vernon! Dress warmly and bring water, snacks and a camera.

Please RSVP if you plan to join us.

Tickets are required to enter the grounds. Please purchase them directly from Mount Vernon prior to our hike. https://www.mountvernon.org/en/ticketing

The #TravelsWithOllie hiking series began in 2018 to bring DC’s amazing dog community together through monthly outdoor adventures in the metro area + beyond.

Group Hike Rules: