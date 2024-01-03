#TravelsWithOllie: January Group Hike

Sunday, January 28, 2024

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway Mount Vernon, VA 22121
About This Event

Our first hike of the year will be a laid-back stroll around the grounds at dog-friendly Mount Vernon! Dress warmly and bring water, snacks and a camera.

Please RSVP if you plan to join us.

Tickets are required to enter the grounds. Please purchase them directly from Mount Vernon prior to our hike. https://www.mountvernon.org/en/ticketing

The #TravelsWithOllie hiking series began in 2018 to bring DC’s amazing dog community together through monthly outdoor adventures in the metro area + beyond.

Group Hike Rules:

  • Be kind and respectful to your fellow hikers, dogs and those we meet on the trail.
  • All participating dogs must be up to date on their vaccines and remain on a leash for the entire event.
  • Please do not allow your dog to greet another dog without owner’s permission.
  • Practice the leave no trace principles.

