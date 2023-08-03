Traveling with Humor – A Night of Comedy w/ Matthew Goldin / Jay Weingarten

Jay Weingarten & Matthew Goldin are known for their vibrant and strange comedy, toiling away in the dirt to raise hand grown, organic Laughs for non-gmo companies such as Adult Swim, Decker’s Office Hours, Saturday Night Live, The Special with Brett Davis, and more

The pair along with their tour mates Brian Fiddyment and Piece Campion ( cringe_genius from the internet ) have worked with artistes such as Tim Heidecker, Alan Resnick (wham city) , Joe Pera, DJ Douggpound and more.

Their new show, Traveling with Humor, will be a night of bread and circuses for All! Something like stand up, performance art, show?