Friday, June 30, 2023

TrapxCanvas

10000 Baltimore Avenue College Park, MD
Hyattsville // College Park

Holiday Inn Washington-College Park

DMV this one is going to be EPIC! This isn't a wine and cheese paint party! Get up and get moving with your favorite Trap classics & new music. Check out our playlist to keep the party going. Limited artistic ability? No problem. We've got you covered! Come out and join in a cultural experience and don't worry about painting within the lines. Just have a good time with it! We promise the experience will be enhanced with a few beverages of your choice. Our venue partners are always heavy on the pours to ensure your evening is memorable...unless you have one too many. Limited Seating, Masks Required, Temperature Checks 21+ NO REFUNDS

PARTY LIKE A PATRIOT @ the BIGGEST 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND PARTY @ THRōW Social Washington DC! 🎉

  • *FRI, June 30th – 4pm–2am
  • *SAT, July 1st – 12pm-2am
  • SUN, July 2nd – 12pm-2am
  • MON, July 3rd – 1pm-11pm
  • TUE, July 4th – 1pm-12am

❤️ DRINK & BEER BUCKET SPECIALS | PATRIOTIC FLAG SHOTS!

💙 BBQ FAVORITES | $5 HOTS DOGS & BURGERS OFF THE GRILL!

❤️ LIVE DJs & DANCING ALL WEEKEND!

💙 BOOK AXE THROWING RIGHT HERE | Axe Throwing is NOT Free; Normal Cost to Throw Applies! +Downstairs @ our Sister Venue – Kick Axe Throwing DC

❤️ RENT A CABANA RIGHT HERE | Up to 20 Guests, Personalized Service & VIP vibes!

*FRI, JUNE 30th | *$5 Cover Charge after 9pm!

*SAT, JULY 1st | *$10 Cover Charge after 9pm!

**Cover Charge is Paid ONSITE @ the Door. Clicking ‘Register’ on Eventbrite DOES NOT PAY COVER CHARGE, it only sends you email updates & reminders regarding the event!

🌴🦩THRōW Social Washington DC | 1401 Okie St NE STE #102, Washington, DC 20002

