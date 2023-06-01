Saturday, June 3, 2023

Trap Yoga: Renaissance Edition

336 Randolph Pl. NE, DC
Brentwood

STABLEarts

$20+

About This Event

Get your best Beyoncé Renaissance-inspired outfits you’re comfortable doing downward dog in, and join us to celebrate Black Queer Culture! We’ll do a high-energy yoga class to Beyoncé’s full Renaissance album under the pink neon glow of Sadie Barnette’s New Eagle Creek exhibit for a one-of-a-kind experience! Come as you are, in some comfortable clothing, and bring your yoga mat if you have one. Be sure to grab a friend and take advantage of our special Bring-A-Friend ticket.

Date

Saturday, June 3, 2023 12:00 pm

Location

STABLEarts
