Come experience the ultimate fusion of yoga and trap music in the heart of Washington, DC. This one-of-a-kind event will take place on Sundays at 10:00 AM at 222 M Street Northeast.

Get ready to flow to the beats of your favorite trap songs, as our talented instructor guides you through a dynamic yoga session. Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or new to the practice, TRAP YOGA DC is the perfect way to unwind, have fun, and connect with like-minded individuals.

Located in the vibrant city of Washington, DC, our venue offers a spacious and energetic atmosphere that perfectly complements the high-energy vibe of trap music. Get ready to sweat, stretch, and let the music move you!

Don’t miss out on this unique event that combines the best of both worlds. Grab your yoga mat, invite your friends, and join us for an unforgettable TRAP YOGA DC experience. See you there!