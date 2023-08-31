Transformer20 Book Tour

Member Price: Free Learn More

This special evening of artist conversations & community gathering is presented in collaboration with Eaton DC’s A2BVinyl Listening and Storytelling Series.

A Side: 6:30 – 7:30 PM

Artist & educator Edgar Endress will lead a conversation with artists Andrew Demirjian, Pussy Noir, Naoco Wowsugi, and Holly Bass in Eaton’s Crystal Ballroom about how working with Transformer has transformed their art practices and creative careers.

B Side: 7:30 – 9:00 PM

The panel conversation will open up for community gathering & deep cut Transformer storytelling via a reception in the Eaton DC Library. Peruse & purchase the transformer20 book, and hear/share ‘off the record’ stories of Transformer, over cocktails and a special playlist from the Transformer archives created by our Founder & Director Victoria Reis.

Eaton DC’s A2B vinyl listening and storytelling series harkens to times when folks sat down and dropped the needle on both sides. Hosts for this Thursday evening series in the Eaton DC Library chose songs/albums that soundscaped a special time in their lives, accompanied by deep cut stories.

This September 14 DC event will kick off Transformer’s FRAMEWORK Panel fall book tour series, with upcoming events in Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York City.