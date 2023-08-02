Transformative Threads aims to unite sustainability, art, and spirituality into one experience.

Join us at Selina Union Market DC’s rooftop wellness room and re-make textile waste by crafting a meditation pillow, learning finger crochet techniques, and using yarns cut from discarded fashion.

Infuse love, positive energy, and intentions into your creation and explore mindfulness and intention with Emma Olmedo.

The event will close with a reiki-charged crystal bowl sound bath for relaxation. An example of how to use your new meditation pillow, build new habits, and set empowering intentions.

You can walk up however if you message us to reserve your spot – we will ask you your color preferences for the pillow.