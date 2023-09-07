Popular

Tough Mudder

27963 Budds Creek Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659
MD

Budds Creek Motocross Park

$69

About This Event

Calling all mudder lovers! Are you ready to get down n’ dirty with DC Fray? 

Join us at this year’s Tough Mudder! This 5K (3 mile) trial will push you and your team to the limits of adventure, camaraderie, strength and resilience to reach the ultimate achievement: earning your spot as some of the toughest mudder lovers out there. Together, you and your team will face challenges that turn competition into community. 

Book with us to enjoy more than 30% off savings plus exclusive perks like:

💥 5K participation registration ($99 value before taxes + fees)

💥 2 complimentary beers

💥 Free lunch

💥 Free bag drop fee

💥 Free parking

Up to the challenge? Get your tickets now!

Saturday, October 14, 2023

