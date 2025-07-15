Totally ’80s Live Music Party

Flashback to the ’80s at Bobby McKey’s in National Harbor!

Join us for an epic weekend filled with the greatest hits from the ’80s. Prepare to dance, sing, and relive the glory days of big hair, neon colors, and iconic music! It would be totally rad if you dressed the part and made this summer concert epic. Come ready to belt out your favorite anthems and dance to the beat of the decade! Expect a decked-out bar, staff in costume, and full throwback vibes. You’re invited to dress up too!

But don’t worry—we’ll still play all your favorite requests, no matter the theme.

And this is just the 2nd week in our Summer Series, going through August. Catch ’90s Jams, Yacht Rock, ’70s Hits, and more.