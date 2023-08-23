TORRENTS: New Links to Black Futures, 2023. November 9-12, 2023. This convergence gathers Black artists, collectors, professors, and stakeholders to participate in a week filled with engaging experiences. Curated by Jamal Gray, TORRENTS is an artist-led program held in Washington, DC exploring new territories in Black future-building through visual arts, technology, music, film, and performance. Mark your calendars to join us for this expansive series of mostly free events to further the conversation on Black future-building.