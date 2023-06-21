Tori Amos changed the landscape of music with her debut album Little Earthquakes (1992). Since then, the singer/songwriter and pianist has stolen the hearts of audiences with her raw lyrics, haunting soprano, and memorable melodies. The DC-native returns to Wolf Trap for the first time in over 25 years with a set of favorites alongside songs from 2021’s Ocean to Ocean. Arizona Indie-folk band Tow’rs opens the show.