Tommy Newport live at Songbyrd

Tommy Newport is known for his irresistible falsetto-steeped indie anthems. Born Oliver Milmine in Manchester, England, Newport moved to the United States at a young age, eventually settling in Kansas. There, he picked up the guitar and taught himself how to write music. Now based in Los Angeles, Tommy has consolidated his style and sound into something rather extraordinary, creating his own funky, psychedelic style of pop.

