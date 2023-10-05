Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Toast to Downtown DC

555 12th Street NW Washington DC, 20004
Downtown

Penthouse Sky Lounge and Rooftop Terrace

Free

About This Event

You are invited to the “Toast to DowntownDC: A Fundraiser to Benefit the DowntownDC Foundation.” Join us for this exclusive event as we celebrate our successes in the areas of homeless service, parks, and public spaces with a stunning view of DowntownDC. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Your exclusive ticket is non-transferable. Please RSVP by Oct. 25. For questions regarding sponsorship, attendees or to send regrets, please email Jana Krien at [email protected].

 

We look forward to celebrating with you on Nov. 1!

Date

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 05:30 pm

Location

Penthouse Sky Lounge and Rooftop Terrace
