Say goodbye to scrubs and hello to hits! Join us this Saturday, October 4, for a TLC: No Scrubs Party — all your favorite throwbacks guaranteed. Let’s dance, sip, and vibe like it’s 1999! ‎‎

RSVP REQUIRED FOR FREE ENTRY:‎

FREE entry until 12am. | Ladies OPEN BAR 9-11pm.

entry until 12am. | Ladies OPEN BAR 9-11pm. (one rsvp per person)

‎‎DRESS CODE STRICTLY ENFORCED

We ask that you choose your wardrobe deliberately. Athletic clothing and excessively baggy attire are not permitted. Keep it chic, smart, and classy! Jeans are allowed. Acceptable men’s shorts must include belt loops.