TLC – No Scrubs
Saturday, October 4, 2025

TLC – No Scrubs

1219 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA

Decades

About This Event

Say goodbye to scrubs and hello to hits! Join us this Saturday, October 4, for a TLC: No Scrubs Party — all your favorite throwbacks guaranteed. Let’s dance, sip, and vibe like it’s 1999! ‎‎

  • RSVP REQUIRED FOR FREE ENTRY:‎
  • FREE entry until 12am. | Ladies OPEN BAR 9-11pm.
  • (one rsvp per person)

‎‎DRESS CODE STRICTLY ENFORCED

We ask that you choose your wardrobe deliberately. Athletic clothing and excessively baggy attire are not permitted. Keep it chic, smart, and classy! Jeans are allowed. Acceptable men’s shorts must include belt loops.

Date

Saturday, October 4, 2025 09:00 pm

Location

Decades
