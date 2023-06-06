Friday, June 23rd, 2023 @ 10:00:am
Smithsonian Tech Exhibit Opening
National Museum of of Natural History
Cherry Hill ParkMore details
Tinner Hill Heritage Music Festival is the premier charity event that celebrates & honors the local African American legacy – Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation’s mission. The Music Festival brings culturally rich live music and arts to the City of Falls Church to create a sensational festival experience. Headlined by New Orleans funk band Dumpstaphunk. Explore the food village, kid’s village, relaxation village and more.
InterestsLive performances, Outdoor Activities, Food + Drink
