Saturday, June 10, 2023

Tinner Hill Heritage Music Festival

312 Park Ave., Falls Church, VA
Northern Virginia

Cherry Hill Park

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$30+

About This Event

Tinner Hill Heritage Music Festival is the premier charity event that celebrates & honors the local African American legacy – Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation’s mission. The Music Festival brings culturally rich live music and arts to the City of Falls Church to create a sensational festival experience. Headlined by New Orleans funk band Dumpstaphunk. Explore the food village, kid’s village, relaxation village and more.

Tags

Live performancesOutdoor ActivitiesFood + Drink

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, June 10, 2023 11:00 am

Location

Cherry Hill Park
View Map