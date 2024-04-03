“‘Til All of Us Are Free”: Prison Abolition Meets Reproductive Justice

Save the date for ARPC’s April 11 virtual panel on the political and theoretical convergences of reproductive justice and abolition. This panel of leading thinkers, cultural workers, and activists working at the intersections of reproductive justice, gender justice, and prison abolition will address the lessons and opportunities that emerge from a conjoined critique of the carceral logics of policing and imprisonment and the containment, criminalization and surveillance of sexuality and reproduction. Their discussion will illuminate the power and potential of an abolitionist reproductive freedom movement that centers BIPOC feminist approaches to anti-violence, decriminalization, and decarceration. This event brings together ARPC’s 2022-23 programming theme, ‘Race & Reproductive Politics After Roe,’ and our 2023-24 programming theme, ‘Abolition Everywhere.’

Moderator:

Dr. Sara Clarke Kaplan, Associate Professor of Literature and Critical Race & Gender Studies; Executive Director, Antiracist Research & Policy Center, American University

Panelists:

Dr. Priya Kandaswamy, Associate Professor of Women’s Studies, San Diego State University

Dr. Connie Wun, Executive Director and Co-Founder of AAPI Women Lead

Dr. Cinthya Martinez, UC Chancellor’s Postdoctoral Fellow in the Latin American and Latino Studies Department at UC Santa Cruz

Zoom link to be sent before the event.