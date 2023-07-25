Tiki Throw Down

Get ready to experience the ultimate tiki showdown at Bourbon Steak! Join us on the patio Sunday, August 6th for an unforgettable evening filled with delicious food and refreshing drinks.

Current Head Bartender Engidawork Alebachew will be facing off against a cast of Bourbon Steak alumni, including:

Jamie MacBain, Diageo Hospitality

Duane Sylvestre, Campari Group

Torrence Swain, Mezcal El Silencio

Greg Long, Allegory

Enjoy light passed tropical bites while you sample each cocktail. Your votes will decide who will be crowned the winner! A portion of proceeds will benefit charity.