Thursday Night Laughs Comedy | Homecoming Edition

We invite you to the Homecoming Edition of Thursday Night Laughs!

This exclusive comedy experience features the nation’s best comedians (as seen on HBO, Comedy Central, and Netflix)… along with DC’s Best Happy Hour sponsored by Jack Daniels (which means free drinks* while they last)!

We curate a Caribbean-inspired food menu, all the laughs, and complimentary admission to the after-party. Pretty much all the vibes you can handle on a Thursday!

Imagine going to a friend’s backyard party and an explosion of vibes is unleashed! Also, enjoy FREE admission to the late-night after-party with a show ticket!

Hosted By: TOMMY TAYLOR JR (HBO, Dry Bar, Amazon Prime)

Featuring: NEMA KATT (from New York City, Gotham Comedy)

-TREVOR JOYNER (from Los Angeles, as seen on Hulu’s The Drop)

– JAMAL RUSSELL (DC Improv, Don’t Tell Comedy)