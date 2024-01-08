Thursday Night Comedy
Thursday, January 25, 2024

2438 18th St NW, Washington, DC, District of Columbia 20009, US
Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant

The DC Arts Center

General Admission $15

About This Event

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for a night of laughs at the DC Arts Center! Award-winning comedian Erick Acuña hosts an evening of improv comedy featuring the funniest and most unique acts in DC. Featuring:

🔍 Search History: A comedy show based on the audience’s search history!

👨‍❤️‍👨 DC Dating – A fully improvised comedy show based on your weirdest dating stories!⁠

🤫 Secrets Only – Audience members’ written secrets are turned into an improv comedy show!

Thursday, January 25, 2024 08:00 pm
Doors open at 07:50 pm

