Thursday Night Comedy

Monday, January 8th, 2024 @ 5:30:pm
Washington Wizards Block Party Bingo Night
District E
The DC Arts CenterMore details
It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for a night of laughs at the DC Arts Center! Award-winning comedian Erick Acuña hosts an evening of improv comedy featuring the funniest and most unique acts in DC. Featuring:
🔍 Search History: A comedy show based on the audience’s search history!
👨❤️👨 DC Dating – A fully improvised comedy show based on your weirdest dating stories!
🤫 Secrets Only – Audience members’ written secrets are turned into an improv comedy show!
