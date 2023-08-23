Friday, September 1, 2023

Thought Process at Flash Rooftop

645 Florida Ave. NW, DC

Flash Rooftop

$25+

You just got out of work after a long week at the job, what better way to unwind and kickstart your weekend than a rooftop party at Flash? Our new 6to10 series will showcase the more “chilled out”,melodic, and groovy side of bass music, and will serve as a prime Friday soundtrack best accompanied by a cold drink and a DC sunset from the Flash rooftop.

 

Road to Submersion

6to10 Featuring Thought Process

Face Plant

Skopik

21+

@ Flash Rooftop

DanceFood + DrinkLive Music

Date

Friday, September 1, 2023 06:00 pm

Location

Flash Rooftop
