This Party Is Killing You!: The Robyn Party at Sinners and Saints

This Party Is Killing You!: The Robyn Party comes to D.C. at Sinners and Saints

The original, the longest-lasting, the party from Robyn’s Honey-launching film MISSING U, the greatest pop nite in the world – is finally coming to D.C. for the first time, ready to drip sweat and honey at Sinners and Saints.

Created by the Brooklyn DJ trio ADVENTURE[s] , This Party Is Killing You!: The Robyn Party is celebrating FOURTEEN YEARS this year, and is the original, greatest, and longest-running pop music tribute dance party celebrating the Swedish goddess of pop, Robyn, in all her many flavors. The internationally-legendary party and its DJs/creators Russ Marshalek, Marley Magaziner, and Chris Choyce were featured by none other than Robyn herself in her short film Missing U, where she drops in on the party at its home in Brooklyn for a surprise DJ set.

You can watch that here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ICiyddrnqdw

Robyn’s been busy collabing w Charli, Jamie XX, David Byrne, and ADVENTURE[s] is celebrating her new instant classics as well as the classics! It’s 14 years of their party – the greatest pop night on the planet and a loving, euphoric celebration of the power of the music of Robyn and the transcendence of pop, of crying it all out on the dancefloor, either Dancing On Your Own or not – they’re also celebrating 20 years of Robyn’s groundbreaking self-titled Konichiwa Records release and 30 years of Robyn Is Here (the album that introduced Robyn waaayyy before everyone had e-mail 😉 ), so you know it’s going to be sweaty and special.

At This Party Is Killing You!: The Robyn Party you’ll hear all of Robyn’s hits, b-sides, lost tracks, remixes, aaaannnd just maybe some tunes you won’t hear elsewhere , along with your other pop faves like Carly, Charli, Romy, Chappelle, Gaga and more.

This Party Is Killing You!: The Robyn Party is in D.C. at Sinners and Saints for one night only, so come get your honey!