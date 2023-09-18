Thursday, September 21, 2023

Theatre Week

Theatre lovers, lend me your ear: This is your chance to check out 25 award-winning productions at venues across the DMV, all at a steep discount. It’s anchored by free events, including an immersive exhibit that pays tribute to D.C.’s Black women playwrights and performers. Times, prices and locations vary.

Thursday, September 21, 2023 12:00 pm

