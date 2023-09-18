Theatre Week

Monday, October 16th, 2023 @ 7:00:pm
Decades in Music Trivia at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
Theatre lovers, lend me your ear: This is your chance to check out 25 award-winning productions at venues across the DMV, all at a steep discount. It’s anchored by free events, including an immersive exhibit that pays tribute to D.C.’s Black women playwrights and performers. Times, prices and locations vary.
InterestsPerforming arts, Live performances
NeighborhoodSilver Spring, The Wharf, Navy Yard // Southwest Waterfront, Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant, Mt. Vernon, Adams Morgan, Arlington
Share with friends