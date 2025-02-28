The World Comes to DC 2025 Pride Weekend Pass – El Mozo
Thursday, June 5, 2025

The World Comes to DC 2025 Pride Weekend Pass – El Mozo

4 DC Venues Washington, DC 20001 United States

4 DC Venues

About This Event

KINETIC Presents is proud to once again team up with Capital Pride Alliance to produce four official partner events for DC World Pride 2025 across one electrifying weekend! For the first time in history, KINETIC Presents is bringing together the world’s biggest party powerhouses in DC for an unforgettable, international celebration like never before!

 

4 Nighttime Main Events, 30+ International Artists, 1 Extraordinary Weekend

+ SURPRISE POP STAR PERFORMANCES & More to Be Announced!

To ensure a safe and accessible experience for all, all events will be held in private venues.

For the 50th Anniversary of DC Pride, Get ready for the largest pride in DC History!

KINETIC 2025 Pride VIP Weekend Passes include EXPRESS entry into ALL 4 events, and dedicated VIP areas, bars and bathrooms at select venues.

Thursday, June 5, 2025 10:00 pm

4 DC Venues
