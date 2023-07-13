Saturday, July 22, 2023

The Work Sucks Comedy Show

1306 G St. NW, DC
Penn Quarter

Astro Beer Hall

$10

About This Event

Vent about your job with some of the best local comedians at the Work Sucks comedy show!

Hate your job? Do you want to talk shit about your boss? Want to share shitty stories about your coworkers?

This show is made for you. Your bad work experiences could become a source for hilarious improvised jokes on stage.

We’ve got a great line-up of comics for the July 22 show:

  • Adrian Russell (DC Comedy Loft)
  • Parker Brown (Magooby’s)
  • Anna Huntley (DC Improv)
  • Dale Dunlap (DC Improv)

Tickets are $10/person.

Happy hour drink specials for the whole show: $6 select beers, wines, and house liquor!

Comedy

Saturday, July 22, 2023 09:00 pm

Astro Beer Hall
