Friday, July 21st, 2023 @ 5:00:pm
Barbie Yappy Hour with District Dogs!
metrobar DC
Astro Beer HallMore details
Vent about your job with some of the best local comedians at the Work Sucks comedy show!
Hate your job? Do you want to talk shit about your boss? Want to share shitty stories about your coworkers?
This show is made for you. Your bad work experiences could become a source for hilarious improvised jokes on stage.
We’ve got a great line-up of comics for the July 22 show:
Tickets are $10/person.
Happy hour drink specials for the whole show: $6 select beers, wines, and house liquor!
InterestsComedy
Share with friends