The Wine N Whiskey Experience returns to DC for the legendary Howard Homecoming, and we’re inviting all of the young professionals and creatives in DC for the weekend to join in on the fun!

We’re reuniting the wine lovers and whiskey connoisseurs for an unforgettable night on October 21st.

The #WineNWhiskey Experience will continue the excitement of Howard Homecoming weekend. Make sure to pull up with your squad to Culture whether you prefer to sip wine or to drink your whiskey on the rocks.