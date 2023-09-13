Popular

Thursday, September 21, 2023

The Wildset’s “Movie Nights” Series: Catch a cult classic while snacking & sipping on the lawn!

209 N Talbot St., St Michaels, MD 21663
MD

Ruse at The Wildset Hotel

$12-$50

About This Event

Join The Wildset Hotel + Ruse Restaurant in St. Michaels, MD for their late summer/early fall “Movie Nights + Picnics on the Lawn” series for a showing of “The Parent Trap.” Watch the cult classic from the comfort of a blanketed spot on the hotel’s grassy lawn, indulging in either a sweet + savory snack box, or a picnic-style dinner box. Ruse will also be offering curated cocktails + mocktails inspired by the movie!

Date

Thursday, September 21, 2023 07:30 pm
Doors open at 6:00 pm

Location

Ruse at The Wildset Hotel
